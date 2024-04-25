Project Facilitator, Gareth Kiddie explained: “We’re building our knowledge of the heritage and history of the area, with a view to eventual creation of an exhibition at the church. We are interested in the people, the places and community events of past years that make the Llanarth area so special. We can show some of the images as part of a slideshow at the Open Day and know that there will be old photographs out there, not regularly shared. Bring them along and we can reminisce together!”