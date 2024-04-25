A JOINT open event will take place at Llanarth’s Village Hall and the closed St Teilo’s Church on Sunday, May 19, when the winner of £100 of gift vouchers offered in the community survey prize draw, will also be announced. The survey, to gauge support for the hall and the project to refurbish the church building for community well-being uses, will officially close shortly before the prize draw at 2pm.
Bring along old photos of Llanarth to the May 19th open day. Pictured are local children in fancy dress at what was probably a 1953 Coronation celebration in the Llanarth area.
Project Facilitator, Gareth Kiddie explained: “We’re building our knowledge of the heritage and history of the area, with a view to eventual creation of an exhibition at the church. We are interested in the people, the places and community events of past years that make the Llanarth area so special. We can show some of the images as part of a slideshow at the Open Day and know that there will be old photographs out there, not regularly shared. Bring them along and we can reminisce together!”
If you wish to submit any local photographic images before the Open Day please contact Gareth by email [email protected]
From 10-4pm on the Open Day refreshments will be served and members of the hall committee and The Village Alive Trust will be on hand to talk with visitors. As well as viewing the hall’s wide-ranging facilities, visitors can learn more about the project to rejuvenate St Teilo’s which was closed in 2013.
Since 2019, the Village Alive Trust, local buildings preservation charity, has been building a case for grant bids to restore the Grade II* listed church building so that the landmark can be retained for the community it has always served. The church will be open for visitors to look in between 11-1pm and 2-4pm on Sunday, May 19th, when stewards will be on hand.
The Trust has obtained an Architectural Heritage Fund grant and match funding for a project development report. The joint community survey results so far show strong support to save and reopen the church building with complementary uses to hall activities. The Church in Wales is supporting the project which could include a business run café and drop-in space in this rural area for people to meet.
To take part in the current survey and be in with a chance of winning the prize draw go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LlanarthCommunitySurvey
To request an email link, or a survey in Welsh, or for information about the Survey or Open Day please contact Mike Powell, Hall Trustee on 07896343197.
The Village Alive Trust was formed in 2004 to initially bid for grant-aid to regenerate rural areas affected by the 2001 Foot and Mouth crisis. This was achieved by conserving endangered listed farm buildings, holding country events and encouraging tourists to visit the area and support the local economy.
The Trust built on the success of the restoration of Grade 1 listed St Cadoc’s Church at Llangattock Lingoed, near Abergavenny and has subsequently restored or conserved Listed buildings including: the Grade 2* listed Great Trerhew Barn at Llanvetherine which was subsequently used during filming of the BBC’s first series of Lambing Live. Other restored listed buildings which were classed as ‘at risk’ include Cwm Farm cider house at Llangattock Lingoed; two well houses at Cross Ash and pigscotts at Whitecastle.
The Trust has also restored the Croft Barn, Whitecastle Vineyard, Llanvetherine. The near derelict C16th barn can now be used as a learning centre for viticulture and heritage crafts.