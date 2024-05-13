It was announced that a favourite to win, The Netherlands, had been disqualified after an ‘altercation’, prompting many people to further call out the fact that Israel was still allowed to compete. Since October 7th, Israel’s role in the competition has been under intensifying scrutiny, reaching a boiling point when they qualified in the semi-finals. Before that, the Israeli entry had been asked to rewrite her song, originally titled October Rain, as it was thought to be too closely related to the conflict. She was allowed to compete with the song Hurricane. For a competition supposedly not motivated by politics, it was interesting to see the EBU’s defiance of letting Israel compete, particularly when they were quick to stop Russia from competing when they invaded Ukraine.