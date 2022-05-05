Estate agents sold 19 per cent more homes in 2021

Estate agents in Britain sold on average 19 per cent more homes in 2021 when compared to 2020, according to the latest research from the game-changing property platform, Boomin.

Boomin analysed the number of transactions to have completed in both 2021 and 2020 and the number of operational estate agencies, to reveal what this equated to in terms of the number of homes sold on average by estate agents.

The figures show that as the pandemic property market boom really took hold in 2021, on average estate agents saw some 46 properties sold in just 12 months.

This marks a 19 per cent jump on 2020, when agents saw on average 39 sales complete over the course of the year.

Despite homebuyers’ demand not being fuelled to the same stamp duty saving extent, it’s Scottish agents who have seen the biggest increase in the number of homes sold during the second year of the pandemic.

In 2020, Scottish agents saw on average 104 sales complete, however, this climbed to 130 in 2021 - an increase of 26 homes sold per agent.

Agents in Wales saw the second largest increase in the average number of homes sold, up by 11 properties per agent in 2021 versus 2020.

Estate agents in the South West and South East have seen the largest increase in England, up by 10 properties per agent in 2021.

In contrast, both the West Midlands and London have seen the lowest increase in the average number of homes sold per agent.

Both regions saw an increase of just three property sales between 2020 and 2021.

Michael Bruce, CEO and Founder of Boomin, says: “There’s been a great deal of excitement about the current property market boom and what it means for homebuyers, sellers and house prices.

‘‘But spare a thought for the nation’s estate agents, who have been working tirelessly to ensure the market keeps moving and doesn’t buckle under the pressure of such sustained levels of record activity.

‘‘While an average increase of seven homes sold in a year may not sound significant, it’s quite an increase at a time when many businesses will have already been feeling the operational strain.

‘‘Not to mention the fact that this has been achieved at a time when stock availability has been scarce, to say the least.