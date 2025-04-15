The closure will allow teams to renew sections of the railway in the Crosskeys station area. As well as complete other tasks along the line, such as management of trees and plants to maintain visibility for train drivers and users of level crossings. Drainage maintenance to manage water levels next to the track, as well as lubrication and testing of the tracks to keep the railway efficient. By doing lots of work during one closure, disruption will be kept to a minimum for passengers and people who live close by.