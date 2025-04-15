Essential maintenance work will close the Ebbw Vale railway line at the end of April.
Starting from midnight on Sunday, April 27 a replacement bus service will be in place between Cardiff Central, Newport, and Ebbw Vale Town stations. Rail services will return to normal on the morning of Friday, May. 2
The closure will allow teams to renew sections of the railway in the Crosskeys station area. As well as complete other tasks along the line, such as management of trees and plants to maintain visibility for train drivers and users of level crossings. Drainage maintenance to manage water levels next to the track, as well as lubrication and testing of the tracks to keep the railway efficient. By doing lots of work during one closure, disruption will be kept to a minimum for passengers and people who live close by.
Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “We are working really hard to improve train service punctuality and this essential work is a part of our commitment to do that.
“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway, but we have planned the renewals to minimise disruption as much as possible.
“I would like to thank passengers for their patience and urge them to check their journeys before travelling.”