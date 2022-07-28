‘Essential travel only’ on selected routes on 30 July
Rail passengers are advised not to travel unless their journey is essential on a number of routes this Saturday (30 July) due to the impact of industrial action.
Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in Saturday’s industrial action by members of the train driver’s union ASLEF, but some of its services are likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely-reduced timetable put in place by other operators.
TfW services on the South Wales Main Line between Swansea and Newport are expected to be very busy because there are no Great Western Railway (GWR) services running between Cardiff and Swansea, and an extremely limited service between Cardiff and Newport on Saturday. TfW will be running additional services along this route in order to provide extra capacity.
Services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham, where the 2022 Commonwealth Games are taking place, will also be particularly busy as West Midlands Railway are also not operating on Saturday.
TfW is advising customers not to travel unless their journey is essential between:
· Swansea and Newport
· Shrewsbury and Birmingham.
Extra staff will be deployed at stations to provide customer services.
All customers are strongly advised to check for the latest travel information on the TfW website, mobile app or social media channels before making their journey.
