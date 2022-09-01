Cornwall Insight, which provides energy market intelligence and analysis, has estimated that businesses entering new contracts in the autumn will have to pay more than four times what they were paying in 2020, prompting the British Chambers of Commerce to write to the government with a stark warning about the impact, and the Federation of Small Businesses to say that “If we don’t address the ‘cost of doing business crisis’ we’ll keep on seeing costs being passed on to hard-hit consumers, or even worse people will lose their jobs.”