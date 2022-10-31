As a result of Rotary’s dream of a polio free world the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) was launched in 1988. Then there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries. In 2021, the wild poliovirus is circulating in just two countries: Afghanistan and Pakistan, and the good news is that there has only been one case of wild polio in each of those countries. Cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus are also much lower this year compared to the same time last year.