With Abergavenny in Bloom rapidly approaching, the community will be trialling a new smart system to help conserve water following a particularly dry summer last year.
Sensors will be fitted in 15 planters around the town centre and will detect when plants need water or other nutrients.
This information can then be accessed via an online gateway so that water won’t be wasted and volunteers will know exactly when to water.
An 800-litre pillar water butt will also be installed with more to follow across the town centre.
Town Clerk, Sandra Rosser said: “Last summer was a particularly dry one which presented challenges around watering. We needed to make changes before the next one.”