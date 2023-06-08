In recognition of Volunteer Week, companies sent out volunteers to help in the community to say thank you to people like the Friends of Bailey Park.
On Thursday June 1 morning, the Friends were thrilled to be assisted by a group of eager volunteers from the Abergavenny 3-19 School Site Team, representing Morgan Sindall Construction.
They worked tirelessly on the rockery and wildflower areas alongside FoBP regulars. From conversing with the team, it became clear how passionate they are about the new school and the many benefits it will bring to its pupils and the wider community, which is reflected in their commitment to supporting local causes.
Talking about his morning at Bailey Park, Steve Langford (Morgan Sindall Project Director for Abergavenny 3-19 Through School) said “being invited to be part of today is exactly what we are about. We have been given the opportunity by Monmouthshire County Council to build the prestigious King Henry VIII 3-19 Through School and so the site team want to play their part in giving back to the community. This is our second project this year having recently planted 2000 trees in Abergavenny community parks.”
A spokesperson from the Friends said: "A big thank you to everyone for their help, we look forward to welcoming the team back again in the future. There may even be cake next time!"