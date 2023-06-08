Talking about his morning at Bailey Park, Steve Langford (Morgan Sindall Project Director for Abergavenny 3-19 Through School) said “being invited to be part of today is exactly what we are about. We have been given the opportunity by Monmouthshire County Council to build the prestigious King Henry VIII 3-19 Through School and so the site team want to play their part in giving back to the community. This is our second project this year having recently planted 2000 trees in Abergavenny community parks.”