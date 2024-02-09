IN 1926 F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, “Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me. They possess and enjoy early and it does something to them. Even when they enter deep into our world or sink below us, they still think that they are better than we are.” Nearly a century later ‘The Great Gatsby’ author might choose to add, “And they’re also the only members of society who can afford to finance SLAPP cases!”