Member of the Senedd for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Peter Fox, has called on the BBNPA to improve their engagement with stakeholders.
Concerns have been raised by local groups and representatives about the area in and around Keeper’s Pond, relating to speeding, protection of the SSSI, safety in the pond and parking.
Mr Fox has been heavily involved with stakeholders since 2024 and has met with them and the park authority several times to make progress with issues.
Most recently, the MS met with various members of the BBNPA who provided a good forum where Mr Fox was able to relay concerns, with the authority agreeing to a series of stakeholder meeting to discuss all concerns, and the best way forward.
Nothing has yet materialised, but it has been reported in the local press that parking chargers are to be introduced at the site, causing additional concerns about the potential for illegal parking and threats to pedestrian safety.
Mr Fox has written to the Chief Executive of the BBNPA to raise the issue and to ask for the stakeholder meetings to take place at the earliest opportunity.
Local MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Peter Fox, has said: “I have really appreciated the input by the BBNPA so far, but we need to see these stakeholder meetings take place.
“After nearly 30 years of public service, I have seen the pattern of; poor engagement, a rushed decision, local backlash and a climbdown, happen all too often; and I predict this will be the same now.
“The local groups have some valid concerns that must feed into the decision making process. What we don’t want is to make the situation worse, even if the intentions are good.
“I will be writing to the BBNPA and Welsh Government to make them both aware of concerns, and to press for the improved engagement that is needed.”
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