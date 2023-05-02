Delighted by the aptitude exhibited by these young writers, Cllr Konieczny said: “I was fortunate to read all the entries for the Youth Writing Competition. The standard of the writing was very high with some very powerful and thought-provoking pieces. The judges must have had a difficult but enjoyable job deciding on who to award. Abergavenny has produced many successful writers and the standard achieved by our young writers means the literary future looks to be in safe hands.”