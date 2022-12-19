Abergavenny Round Table’s annual Santa’s Sleigh tour of the Abergavenny area continues tonight with a visit to streets in Abergavenny.
Santa will be slightly delayed tonight and won’t be setting off until 5.30 but he has still made a special effort to take a break from his Christmas preparations to drop into Abergavenny and say hello and this year for the first time in two years will be stopping to chat and have his picture taken at designated Santa Stops.
He will be arriving in Abergavenny at 5.30pm today (Monday) and setting off on his tour of the area
Here’s the route for tonight - check our website tomorrow for details of where he can be seen on the final night of his tour.
We’d love to see your pictures with Father Christmas - go to our Facebook page and upload them - and we’ll print as many as we can in this week’s paper.
Abergavenny Round Table will have a Santa tracker and a live Facebook video stream so you can see where Santa is at all times during his journey.
START
Hereford Road
Brecon Road, A40
Pen-y-Pound
Avenue Road
Avenue Crescent
Avenue Road
Linden Avenue
Chapel Road
Orchard Street
Mount Street
Brecon Road, A40
North Street
Chapel Road
Western Road
SANTA STOP
Cresta Road
Meadow Lane
Dingle Road
Cresta Road
Delafield Road
Dingle Road
Meadow Lane
Cresta Road
Knoll Road
Belgrave Road
Hatherleigh Road
Union Road West
Brecon Road, A40
Nevill Hall Hospital
SANTA STOP
Union Road West
A4143
Brecon Road, A40
Chapel Road
Stanhope Street
Avenue Road
Pen-y-Pound
Pen-y-Pound Court
Pen-y-Pound
Hillside
SANTA STOP
Pen-y-Pound
Wedgewood Gardens
Pen-y-Pound
Old Hereford Road
Underhill Crescent
Rother Avenue
Underhill Crescent
Rother Avenue
SANTA STOP
Rother Avenue
Old Hereford Road
Llwynu Lane
Charles Crescent
Dan y Deri
SANTA STOP
St David's Road
Turn right onto St David's Road
St Teilo's Road
SANTA STOP
St Teilo's Road
FINISH
If you would like to make a donation to Abergavenny Round Table to support local good causes you can text the word ELF to 70460 to donate £3. Texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message.