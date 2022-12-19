Abergavenny Round Table’s annual Santa’s Sleigh tour of the Abergavenny area continues tonight with a visit to streets in Abergavenny.

Santa will be slightly delayed tonight and won’t be setting off until 5.30 but he has still made a special effort to take a break from his Christmas preparations to drop into Abergavenny and say hello and this year for the first time in two years will be stopping to chat and have his picture taken at designated Santa Stops.

He will be arriving in Abergavenny at 5.30pm today (Monday) and setting off on his tour of the area

Here’s the route for tonight - check our website tomorrow for details of where he can be seen on the final night of his tour.

We’d love to see your pictures with Father Christmas - go to our Facebook page and upload them - and we’ll print as many as we can in this week’s paper.

Abergavenny Round Table will have a Santa tracker and a live Facebook video stream so you can see where Santa is at all times during his journey.

START

Hereford Road

Brecon Road, A40

Pen-y-Pound

Avenue Road

Avenue Crescent

Avenue Road

Linden Avenue

Chapel Road

Orchard Street

Mount Street

Brecon Road, A40

North Street

Chapel Road

Western Road

SANTA STOP

Cresta Road

Meadow Lane

Dingle Road

Cresta Road

Delafield Road

Dingle Road

Meadow Lane

Cresta Road

Knoll Road

Belgrave Road

Hatherleigh Road

Union Road West

Brecon Road, A40

Nevill Hall Hospital

SANTA STOP

Union Road West

A4143

Brecon Road, A40

Chapel Road

Stanhope Street

Avenue Road

Pen-y-Pound

Pen-y-Pound Court

Pen-y-Pound

Hillside

SANTA STOP

Pen-y-Pound

Wedgewood Gardens

Pen-y-Pound

Old Hereford Road

Underhill Crescent

Rother Avenue

Underhill Crescent

Rother Avenue

SANTA STOP

Rother Avenue

Old Hereford Road

Llwynu Lane

Charles Crescent

Dan y Deri

SANTA STOP

St David's Road

Turn right onto St David's Road

St Teilo's Road

SANTA STOP

St Teilo's Road

FINISH

If you would like to make a donation to Abergavenny Round Table to support local good causes you can text the word ELF to 70460 to donate £3. Texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message.