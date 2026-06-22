Paid Gofyn are a well known bilingual band based in South Wales who are respected for their own songs and modern interpretations of classic Welsh folk songs.
They formed in Sept 2022 as a seven piece band from the remnants of Dim Problem, who were very active prior to covid and the loss of their vocalists. In 2024 Paid Gofyn became eight with the addition of keyboards.
Among the many performances to date by Paid Gofyn the highlights include Saith Seren in Wrexham, National Eisteddfods in Pontypridd and Wrexham, the Royal Welsh Show, Builth Wells, Ffiliffest Caerphilly, a third visit to the Pan Celtic Festival in Ireland, Tafwyl, Bedwellty House Tredegar, Tredegar House Newport, and a return to Tonyrefail.
2026 started with a second year at the Mari Lwyd celebrations in Merthyr and the calendar includes Cwmbran, Chepstow, Beaufort, Ffilifest, Tonyrefail (again).
The band says they are particularly pleased to be returning to Carlow, Ireland for the Pan Celtic festival where the band, as well as playing several local venues, will be taking part in the international Folk Group competition for the first time.
Recordings so far include the album “Bob Cae’r Mynydd”, an EP “Paid Gofyn” and the singles Dagrau, Y Derwydd Mawr and “Wrecsam” the story of a devoted Wrexham Football fan which is now played at every home game at The Racecourse. The band’s recordings are available on all major platforms.
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