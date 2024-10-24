WITH the 3rd millennium almost 2.5 per cent complete, top satricial comedian Andy Zaltzman will be winging in to Monmouth's Savoy next month to assess the state of Planet Earth and its most famous and controversial species – the human race.
In his new show The Zaltgeist, which is his biggest stand-up tour to date, Andy will attempt to concoct vaguely plausible answers to perennial questions such as What?, Who?, Where?, and above all Why?
As chair of The News Quiz since 2020, Andy has brought his inventive brand of satirical comedy to BBC Radio 4’s long-running flagship topical comedy show, earning the show multiple awards, critical acclaim and growing listenership.
He is also the star of The Bugle, one of the world’s longest running comedy podcasts and since 2016 has become an integral part of the Test Match Special team.
Andy is at the Savoy on Saturday, November 9, at 8pm, and tickets are £17.50 from the box office or via monmouth-savoy.co.uk
Sunday, November 3, also sees a performance of acclaimed playwright Joe O’Byrne’s spooky ghost story The Haunting of Blaine Manor, while upcoming later this month are Helen Lederer: Not That I’m Bitter book signing and talk on Thursday, November 7; Aled Jones – Full Circle on Friday, November 15; and ABC - An Intimate Evening with Martin Fry on Saturday, November 16.