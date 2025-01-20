PEN-Y-POUND Clubhouse is thrilled to host its first open-air cinema event in Abergavenny on Friday, June 27. This highly anticipated event promises an evening of fun for the whole family, featuring food vendors and a fully stocked bar.
To involve the community, Pen-y-Pound has launched a poll on Facebook, asking followers to vote for the movie they’d like to see. Options include Mamma Mia, The Greatest Showman, Grease, Shrek, or the chance to suggest an alternative film. Currently, The Greatest Showman is leading the poll, with Mamma Mia coming second.
Details about tickets and pricing will be released soon. Don’t miss this exciting community gathering under the stars! Keep an eye on Pen-y-Pound’s updates for more information.