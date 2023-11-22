It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Abergavenny, as locals gathered for the annual Christmas switch on, Saturday, November 18.
In an evening filled with Christmas cheer, the streets were lined with excited children, eager to see Santa and his elf.
Arriving in style, Father Christmas accompanied Mayoress Anne Wilde and his elf to light up the town.
Following the sparkling event, Cllr Anne Wilde, Mayor of Abergavenny, said: ”It was a wonderful event on Saturday with so many people excited to see Santa who greeted as many children as he could. Santa told them that Abergavenny was a special place for him and it certainly felt that it was. There was some amazing music from the Borough Band, Choirs for Good and Robert Parker the saxophonist. The lights went on at various points and lit up the sky announcing that Christmas has definitely come to Abergavenny.
“It ended in the final switch on at the Town Hall where Santa and myself were joined by the Elf on the Shelf. He may have had a hand in trying to sabotage the final switch on . . . ! However, in front of a large crowd the lights were finally switched on via The Big Red Button, and magically it started to snow. Thanks as always to Matt Lane from AM Discos, for the great party music and PA for this part of the festivities.
“We were thrilled that the event went off without any incident and for this we are grateful to the organisers behind it, particularly the Town Council Principal Officer and all who provided stewarding, the RBL, the Veterans, Rotary Club and the Town Council.”