Following the sparkling event, Cllr Anne Wilde, Mayor of Abergavenny, said: ”It was a wonderful event on Saturday with so many people excited to see Santa who greeted as many children as he could. Santa told them that Abergavenny was a special place for him and it certainly felt that it was. There was some amazing music from the Borough Band, Choirs for Good and Robert Parker the saxophonist. The lights went on at various points and lit up the sky announcing that Christmas has definitely come to Abergavenny.