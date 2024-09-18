ABERGAVENNY came alive when the town’s carnival returned in a vibrant and colourful display that saw the community come together.

The costumes were a testament of residents' creativity! (Delwyn Edwards Photography)
The epic return of the carnival was a day to remember (Delwyn Edwards Photography)

A beloved event in the town, the carnival restarted in 2019 before taking a short hiatus as a result of the pandemic. However, this year, organisers Lisa Morris, Andrew Powell, Sarah Davies, Melanie Stomberg, Laura Glass, Beth Hughes, and Chris Price were determined to bring back the carnival - bigger and better than ever!

The day saw thousands of people get involved in the festivities. (Delwyn Edwards Photography)
The walkthrough was a roaring success. (Delwyn Edwards Photography)

Designed to be affordable and accessible for all, the event offered no charge to enter the park and a wide variety of activities to enjoy.

The day featured an exciting lineup of entertainment, including storytelling by Louby Lou, performances from the Daughters of Darkness Dance Troupe, dog agility shows, live music from Upbeat, circus skills with Hummadruz, and even appearances from Spider-Man and Deadpool!

Even Spider-Man stopped by! (Delwyn Edwards Photography)
A joyful scene despite the wet weather! (Delwyn Edwards Photography)

On top of this, this year's event introduced a “Bring a tin to get in” initiative to support the local food bank, which was met with overwhelming support from attendees.

Perhaps the greatest highlight, was seeing the community spirit that Abergavenny has to offer - with groups of young and old contributing to the joyful event. Local businesses such as Monmouthshire Housing Association and Abergavenny Town Council lent their support, in addition to local nurseries, primary schools, Aber Mini Rugby, Aber Brownies, and the Women’s Institute joining forces, to make the carnival a resounding success.

It was all smiles from Abergavenny RFC Mini and Junior section. (Delwyn Edwards Photography)
Music played through the streets, entertaining participants. (Delwyn Edwards Photography)
The weird and the wonderful at Abergavenny Carnival... (Delwyn Edwards Photography)

With over 300 participants in the parade and more than 1,000 people enjoying the festivities at the park, the turnout exceeded expectations, leaving organisers thrilled with the community's engagement. Planning for next year's carnival is already underway, with hopes to make it even greater.

All sorts of community groups contributed to the event! (Delwyn Edwards Photography)
Local primary schools also got stuck in. (Delwyn Edwards Photography)
A delightful scene on a grey day. (Delwyn Edwards Photography)

"We hope the carnival brought a renewed sense of community spirit," said organiser Lisa Morris. "It's wonderful to see families and children enjoying the day and making new memories."

This cherished event has truly re-established itself as a highlight in Abergavenny’s cultural calendar, and locals are already looking forward to an even more spectacular event next year.

There were lots of great activities for children and adults alike. (Delwyn Edwards Photography)
Even Abergavenny's furry residents got involved! (Delwyn Edwards Photography)
There was no shortage of things to do! (Delwyn Edwards Photography)