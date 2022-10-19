Usk launch for Daniel’s new children’s book
The Book Haven at Sprokwobbles café in Bridge Street, Usk, is hosting a launch of children’s book, ‘Strange Head Fred’ by Daniel McGowan, on Friday November 11 from 7pm onwards.
At the launch Daniel (pictured) will be talking with successful children’s author Janine Amos before being available to sign copies of his book.
He said, ‘I’ve had ‘Strange Head Fred’ on the back burner for some time whilst I’ve been busy with other writing projects. Then I met Penny from Saron Publishers in Usk, who said she would love to publish it – so here we are.’
An accomplished writer, actor and director, Daniel spent his teenage years in Usk but now, after some years in London, lives in Cardiff where he is currently Head of Film at Hijinx.
Having just completed his first adult novel, he intends to write a series of ‘Fred’ escapades.
‘Strange Head Fred’ is a funny, sad, action-packed story about being accepted and being yourself, even if you are a bit different. It’s aimed at 5 – 8 year-olds, and ‘the child in all of us’, and has quirky full-colour illustrations drawn by Daniel.
The launch evening is free to attend, and includes a glass of bubbly on arrival. There will be festive food to buy, courtesy of Sprokwobbles, and mince pies and mulled wine. So why not come along to what promises to be a delightful social event, meet Daniel and lots of other people, browse the books, and hopefully pick up some great Christmas presents?
If you would like more information about the launch evening, or ‘Strange Head Fred’ call 07851 291696 or contact saronpublishers.co.uk.
