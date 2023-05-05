Usk Town Council, in association with Usk Businesses and The National Lottery announce an exciting event for the whole town and visitors on Sunday May 7th to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
Bridge Street will be closed for the occasion and pedestrianised. The street will have Bistro style tables and chairs for people attending. A full programme of entertainment, with street performances throughout the day. There will also be have bands, solo singers, and children’s entertainers appearing in the afternoon. There is indoor entertainment at several venues in Bridge Street.
“We want people to dress up to add to the atmosphere. The theme is anything royal - garden parties, a day at the races. crowns and tiaras in fact any costume you wish. Children are encouraged to join in and attend the fancy dress parade through the street. Judges will award prizes,” said a council spokesman.
Many cafes, restaurants, and pubs will be open with an exciting range of food and drink. It appears that food and drink from the Commonwealth is one of the choices that will be available. There is also a crown making area, which is being sponsored by St Mary's Church.
The afternoon will be rounded off with a family event at St Mary's church where you will be encouraged to sing along to a range of popular songs.
The evening will still give you the opportunity to stroll along a traffic free Bridge Street and treat yourselves to the best of food and drink that Usk has to offer.