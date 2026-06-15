This week is British Flowers Week, it happens every year and is coordinated by the organisation, ‘Flowers from the Farm.’
On Saturday, a new garden will open for the National Garden Scheme (NGS) near Crickhowell, to mark the occasion and celebrate its transformation from a mere gravel patch to a cottage garden with wildlife friendly perennials, fruit trees and much more.
Between 12pm and 4.30pm on June 21, the residents of Clwyd Dwyrain, in Tretower, will welcome the public into their garden to raise money for nursing and health charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Carers Trust and Parkinson’s UK.
There will also be a donation made to the Queen’s Institute of Community Nursing.
As well as the stunning vegetable patch, pond and cascades of climbers the garden also boasts, there will be a chance for all to unwind with a drink and a slice of cake in the village hall throughout the afternoon. The south-facing garden is situated right next to Tretower Court.
British Flowers Week celebrates everything that is great about homegrown horticulture and gardening. But most of the bouquets that hit the shelves in the supermarket don’t come from Britain at all. Hence, this first NGS opening in Tretower is a champion of true local flowers and foliage.
The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.
Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors, in December 2025, the National Garden Scheme announced donations of £3,875,596.
The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries mean thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them.
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