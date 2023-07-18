The Ultimate Bubble Show came to Abergavenny’s Melville Theatre on Sunday, July 16 transporting the audience into a world of bubbles.
The world record breaking ‘bubbleologist’ Ray Bubbles’ performance included the creation of bubbles spanning the width of the theatre, bubble beards and dancing bubble caterpillars.
The Melville Theatre manager, Katherine McDermid-Smith, said: “I was mesmerised and felt like a child again watching smoke filled bubbles bouncing around the theatre.
“It was incredible to see the joy in all of the children, with little ones dancing around popping bubbles and older ones bemused and intrigued by the science of it all.
“Its wonderful to see families out enjoying the theatre together and having truly memorable experiences.
“We want to have as many uplifting and fun events here for kids.”
The audience watched as Ray put a child inside a bubble as well as giving one unassuming dad a Marge Simpson bubble hair do. He also created a display of square shaped bubbles before the show came to an end.
