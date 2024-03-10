'COMEDIAN, commentator and curmudgeon' Simon Evans is returning to the Savoy with his new tour Have We Met?
The star of his own Radio 4 Simon Evans Goes to Market show has also appeared on Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, Mock the Week and The Comedy Store as a funnyman.
And more seriously as a quirky commentator on the ways of the world, he's also popped up on Question Time, the Big Questions and Radio 5 Live's afternoon edition.
And as a writer, he also boasts numerous credits, including Not Going Out with Lee Mack, and 8 Out of 10 Cats.
His new stand-up show — The Work of the Devil — was first performed as Dressing for Dinner at the Edinburgh Festival and garnered some of the best reviews of his long career.
It sees his trademark critical glint balanced by "an unusually personal, even revelatory tale that has given his comedy an unexpected depth, without sacrificing one single bark of laughter,” says one review.
After finally solving the mystery of his existence and true identity in his last show Work of the Devil, Simon finds that he has still not overcome the more daily challenges of remembering what he came upstairs for, who these grown-ups are that live with him (and what they have done with his children?) and how can that footage be from 2009, when he only bought those shoes a few months ago?
He poses the question, that in Greek mythology, the Muses were the daughters of Mnemosyne, goddess of memory – though there is no easy way to remember her name.
But Memory was thus clearly regarded by the ancient Greeks as the mother of the arts, wellspring of inspiration, the compost in which imagination takes root.
Simon says: "It's our last defence against tyranny, the consolation of the just and the seat of the soul.
"Without memory, the illusion of self crumbles. Mine, however, is shot. So where does that leave me?"
Tickets for the Sunday, May 5, show (£17) are available from the Savoy box office and via monmouth-savoy.co.uk