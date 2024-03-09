THE Angel School of Dance will be tripping the light fantastic with a showcase celebrating unforgettable singers and songwriters at Monmouth's Blake Theatre later this month.
The Chepstow Leisure Centre-based group, founded by Angela Fryer 46 years ago, will be performing four shows over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24.
Iconic! will celebrate everything from the likes of Oscar-winning artists Doris Day and Elton John, to classic rock icons Elvis Presley, David Bowie and Rod Stewart, and the modern stylings of Harry Styles, Christina Aguilera, Michael Jackson, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.
A spokesperson said: "It’s a whistle stop tour through the years to get your feet tapping and make your heart sing.
"Featuring routines from our smallest ballerinas right through to our adult classes, with beautiful costumes and incredible lighting, it really will be Iconic!"
The Angel School of Dance offers a wide variety of classes, styles, access, and levels, including ballet, tap and musical theatre, plus street, lyrical and acro dance classes, for all ages.
Classes are held at Chepstow Leisure Centre in both the Community Rooms and the Dance Studio from Monday to Saturday.
The showcase is at 1pm and 5.30pm both days, and tickets priced £14.50 are avilable from the Blake box office or online via theblaketheatre.org website.