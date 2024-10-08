Historic Tintern Abbey will be transformed with a unique sound, projection and fire night installation this week in the latest spectacular event for families to be produced byWye Valley River Festival.
Tickets are on sale for Shadows of Tintern, which will take place in the historic abbey grounds on the Welsh bank of the River Wye during the evenings of Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19.
The iconic abbey will be reimagined for two nights by Mark Anderson, a visual sound artist and pyrotechnician working with Liam Walsh and Ulf Pedersen, specialists in creating art works using sound, light and space.
Artistic director Phillippa Haynes said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors to Tintern Abbey for a new site specific event for the Wye Valley, produced in partnership with Cadw, which promises to be a unique night time experience.
“Mark Anderson and his team have built reputations for creating engaging installations which mix sound, light and space so audiences can expect a captivating experience when they take up the rare chance to walk around the historic grounds after dark.
“As well as seeing shadows dance across walls and light bouncing on the ancient stones, Shadows of Tintern will have harmonic sound and light filling the historic spaces, breathing life into this magnificent landmark. We will also offer warming autumnal treats provided by local independent suppliers offering spiced winter warmers, hot chocolate and food plus a bar on site.”
Running until 10.30pm, doors open at 6.30pm with last entry at 9pm. Tickets are available via www.wyevalleyriverfest.com and priced at £10.50 for adults, £7 for children aged between five and 17 plus students with NUS cards. A family ticket costs £33 while children aged up to four get in free.
Mark Anderson works largely outside on installations and performances which explore phenomena and perception. His work has appeared at the Edinburgh Festival and internationally as far afield as Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia.
Mark said: “Tintern Abbey is a wonderfully evocative building so we cannot wait for visitors to experience Shadows of Tintern. Working with Liam Walsh and Ulf Pedersen, we have created an installation which will delight families and people of all ages.”
Shadows of Tintern is the second autumn live show delivered by Wye Valley River Festival CIC, an arts organisation led by artists and communities, following 2022’s Alchemy and Artistry, which saw the abbey grounds turned into a “fire garden”.
The 10-day main Festival programme held in May attracted family audiences to largely-free live music, feasts and theatre at venues along the Wye Valley. This year’s festival ecological theme was “the earth beneath our feet” to emphasise the importance of soil.
The Festival, developed in partnership with Wye Valley National Landscape, is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Arts Council England, Arts Council Wales, the Sustainable Development Fund, the Welsh Government, Cadw and Ashley Foundation. The summer event is held every two years to bring together local people, environmentalists and talented artists in an internationally important landscape.