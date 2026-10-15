GET your dancing shoes on for a traditional Welsh folk Twmpath dance tomorrow (Friday, October 16) at Monmouth Comprehensive School.
Similar to a ceilidh, the event is being organised by the school's Friends Association and runs from 7pm to 9.30pm.
Folk band Calennig are appearing alongside a caller who will teach and guide those who want to join in the dancing, while you can just watch if you prefer.
Adults are £5, children £3 through parentpay (£6/4 on the door) with a bar, snacks and hot drinks available.
All money raised will go to the Monmouth Comprehensive MCS Fund, helping support the school community.
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