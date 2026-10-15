GET your dancing shoes on for a traditional Welsh folk Twmpath dance tomorrow (Friday, October 16) at Monmouth Comprehensive School.

Similar to a ceilidh, the event is being organised by the school's Friends Association and runs from 7pm to 9.30pm.

Folk band Calennig are appearing alongside a caller who will teach and guide those who want to join in the dancing, while you can just watch if you prefer.

Adults are £5, children £3 through parentpay (£6/4 on the door) with a bar, snacks and hot drinks available.

All money raised will go to the Monmouth Comprehensive MCS Fund, helping support the school community.