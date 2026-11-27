POLICE and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd has unveiled an exhibition of artwork at the Riverfront Arts Centre in Newport to mark White Ribbon Day.
‘It Takes All of Us’ is inspired by this year’s White Ribbon campaign. It features work by professional artists, survivors and people from across Gwent.
The artworks use collage, painting, stitching and embroidery to explore inequality, domestic abuse, controlling behaviour and femicide – the killing of women and girls because of their gender.
The exhibition will be on display at the Riverfront Arts Centre during the 16 Days of Action, from White Ribbon Day on Wednesday 25 November to United Nations Human Rights Day on Thursday 10 December.
Jane Mudd said: “I am really pleased to work with the Riverfront Arts Centre to bring together this exhibition and give our residents the opportunity to experience these powerful artworks.
“This is a collection that invites you to stop, think and reflect on the way women and girls are treated in our society. They continue to experience harassment, abuse and violence, and we see all too often the devastating consequences when harmful behaviours and attitudes are allowed to go unchallenged.
“Art has the power to start conversations, challenge perceptions and inspire change. But change also requires action. We must stop excusing harmful behaviour, call out misogyny when it is safe to do so, and challenge attitudes that make women and girls feel unsafe in their homes, workplaces and communities.
“I would like to thank all the artists who have worked with us to create this exhibition, and the many members of our community who took part in workshops to produce the fantastic community banner now hanging proudly at the Riverfront for everyone to see.”
‘It Takes All of Us’ is on display at the Riverfront Arts Centre until Thursday 10 December. While the exhibition is not gratuitous, it does explore themes of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls. If you have experienced domestic abuse or are worried about someone else, help is available. Live Fear Free offers free, confidential advice and support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call: 0808 80 10 800 Text: 07860 077333
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