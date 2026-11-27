‘It Takes All of Us’ is on display at the Riverfront Arts Centre until Thursday 10 December. While the exhibition is not gratuitous, it does explore themes of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls. If you have experienced domestic abuse or are worried about someone else, help is available. Live Fear Free offers free, confidential advice and support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call: 0808 80 10 800 Text: 07860 077333