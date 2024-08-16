With the weekend just round the corner, there is a host of events happening locally. Here is just a snippet of what is going on in a town near you!
Abergavenny
What: Book Launch of Take a Walk on the W·I·L·D® Side by Robyn Harris; this free session will be filled with insightful discussions, a peek into the stories and wisdom within the book, and plenty of opportunities to ask questions and connect with like-minded souls.
Date: Saturday, August 17
Time: 10.30am - 12.30pm
Location: Abergavenny Library, The Town Hall, Cross Street, Abergavenny NP7 5HD
What: Pub Game Olympics; Usk’s first all age pub Olympics that invites people of all ages. Compete in four Olympic events, including: shuffleboard, rink hook toss, bagatelle and jenga. Just £1 per entry, no booking required.
Date: Saturday, August 17
Time: 5pm - 7pm
Location: Lines Taproom And Noddfa, 37a Bridge St, Usk NP15 1BQ
What: Full moon celebration; hosted by Twinkle’s Abergavenny, the session will include a guided meditation, a short ceremonial music session, a chance for you to choose a crystal relating to this months moon. Spaces are limited, to book your ticket, contact Twinkle’s Abergavenny via Facebook or emailing [email protected].
Date: Sunday, August 18
Time: 6pm
Location: 5 Monk Street, Abergavenny
What: Gilwern Pump Track Jam; There will be various activities and challenges taking place, including: skills challenges (e.g. high jump and manuals), ramps, skinny planks, balance bike racing, and more! £2 per ticket, book here.
Date: Thursday, August 22
Time: 4pm-6pm
Location: Gilwern Pump Track, 6 Cae Derw, Gilwern, Abergavenny NP7 0BJ
Usk
What: Usk Farmers Market; a traditional farmers' market selling organic beef, lamb, pork, chicken, organic fruit and veg, savoury pies, cakes, honey, jams and much more!
Date: Saturday, August 17
Time: 9.30am - 12pm
Location: Memorial Hall, South Car Park, Maryport St, Usk NP15 1AD
What: Weekend Sketch Meet, sketching the River Usk; hosted by Gary Yeung, Stephen Dale and Urban Sketchers Newport.
Date: Saturday, August 17
Time: 10am - 12pm
Location: Riverfront Theatre, Kingsway (Stand K12), Kingsway, Newport, NP20 1, United Kingdom
What: Summer Fun Day; a great day out of all the family in aid of the Matthew Walklins Make a Smile Foundation. The event will offer a range of stalls, games, prizes, food and face painting. There will also be live music from The Kiltics - all at free entry!
Date: Sunday, August 18
Time: 2pm-7pm
Location: Pontllanfraith Rugby Club, 1 Tram Rd, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood NP12 2JF
Monmouth
What: Vietnamese Cookery Class; join chef tutor Versha Patel on a Vietnamese world cuisine cookery class. Versha will guide you through balancing the Ying and Yang of Vietnamese flavours. You will use fresh ingredients with minimal dairy and oil making a fresh plates of Vietnamese food. This world cuisine cookery class is a very hands on with lots of tastings and takeout containers are provided for you to take away more tastings. Book here, tickets £65pp.
Date: Saturday, August 17
Time: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Location: Harts Barn Craft Centre, Monmouth Road, Longhope GL17 0QD
What: The Monmouthshire Show is a much-loved, one day, agricultural Show. With Main Ring entertainment such as the Extreme Mountain Bike Show and Scurry, side attractions like the Mini Pony Show and BubbleMan plus Livestock, tradestands, food festival, crafts, home & garden classes, fun dog show, music and so much more. Book here, ticket prices range.
Date: Sunday, August 18
Time: 9am-6pm
Location: Monmouthshire Showground, Redbrook Rd, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 4LG
What: Open mic night; a fun night for all in the beer garden (weather permitting).
Date: Sunday, August 18
Time: 5.30pm -
Location: 23 Monnow Street, Monmouth, United Kingdom
Chepstow
What: Chepstow Running Festival 5k, 10k & Half Marathon; This exciting event offers participants the chance to run at the historic racecourse, home to the Welsh Grand National. With race distances of 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon, runners can choose the challenge that suits them best. Each mile will be clearly marked out, and plenty of helpers will be on hand to keep you on track and motivated to reach the finish line. Book here.
Date: Saturday, August 17
Time: 9.30am - 1pm
Location: Chepstow Racecourse, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 6EH
What: Chepstow Town Band & Severn Tunnel Band; brought to you by Chepstow Town Council, this event is apart of their jam packed summer schedule.
Date: Sunday, August 18
Time: 2.30pm- 5pm
Location: The Bandstand, Riverbank, the Back, Chepstow NP16 7DL
Brecon
What: Brecon Jazz Festival comes to an end this weekend with a fantastic line up! Including a Welcome and Film Intro with Kathryn & Roger, Julian Costello Trio performance (saxophone, cello, vocals, guitar) and Afternoon in Paris performance (guitar, clarinet, keys, db, drums). If you would like to purchase tickets for this weekend’s events, please go here.
Date: Saturday, August 17 - Sunday, August 18
Time: Events throughout the day(s), from 2pm both days