Bailey Park sounded distinctly exotic last weekend thanks to the sound of drumming coming from, of all places, the Guide Hall!
The explanation was the presence of a Taiko drumming class run by Taiko Wales to enable participants to experience the joy of performance art and enhance health and wellbeing with a view to boosting confidence and energy levels.
The practice comes from Japan with large drumsticks known as bachi being used to beat taiko drums. Heather Murray and Ursula Frank have been founder members of Taiko Wales since 2012 and they run regular accessible and friendly workshops. Saturdays event was for those aged 16+ but family sessions are frequently run at Theatr Brycheiniog.
Future events and details can be found on the Taiko Wales Facebook page.