This year has been one of Synergy’s most successful, with the choir claiming the Best Small Choir title at the prestigious Cornish International Male Voice Choir Festival in Truro Cathedral. The competition, the largest of its kind in Europe, saw Synergy come out on top with an impressive 89 points. This victory marks the third time the choir has won the award, following previous wins in 2011 and 2013. Under the direction of talented musical director Owen McCarthy, Synergy’s success continues to grow.