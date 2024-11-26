Synergy is thrilled to present this year’s Christmas Concert, which for the first time will be held at the St. Michael’s Church.
The event promises to be a joyous celebration, featuring not one, but two award-winning choirs that will fill the air with Christmas cheer. It’s a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the year gone by, come together in a festive spirit, and enjoy the remarkable acoustics of this beautiful venue that make every note resonate.
Synergy Choir are excited to be joined this year by Allegra, a renowned female choir from Newport, directed by Robert T. Elliot and accompanied by Lucy Fflur Jones.
Allegra has had a standout year, winning three awards at the Mid Somerset Music Festival and performing at the Principality Stadium during the Wales vs Italy women’s rugby international. Their performance tonight promises to be truly special.
Also taking to the stage will be Synergy, the region’s only male choir of its kind, and one of South Wales’ premier vocal groups.
However, what truly sets Synergy apart is its unique sound.
A spokesperson from Synergy Choir explained: “We like to think we offer a different sound to the more traditional choirs due to the arrangement of our music and of course being without any accompaniment. This has challenges to singers who need to listen to the blend of surrounding voices and of course remain in pitch without the support of a piano or organ.
“Striking the right chords can expand the sound giving us more volume than a small choir is entitled to. ‘Louder than Words’ is one of our strap lines and ‘Greater Than the Sum of Our Parts’ is another.
This year has been one of Synergy’s most successful, with the choir claiming the Best Small Choir title at the prestigious Cornish International Male Voice Choir Festival in Truro Cathedral. The competition, the largest of its kind in Europe, saw Synergy come out on top with an impressive 89 points. This victory marks the third time the choir has won the award, following previous wins in 2011 and 2013. Under the direction of talented musical director Owen McCarthy, Synergy’s success continues to grow.
The evening will also feature a bar, run by the local ‘Dugout Café Bar’, who will be providing drinks during the interval.
Tickets are only £10 each and can be purchased in advance at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/synergy/t-qjeznmp or on the events page of Synergy’s website www.synergysingers.co.uk.
There may also be the opportunity to purchase at the door on the night, however this is dependent on venue capacity being reached.
The unmissable event will be taking place on Saturday, December 14 at 7pm. Join Synergy for an unforgettable evening of music, celebration, and festive spirit at St. Michael’s Church—where the harmony of two exceptional choirs will make this Christmas season truly special.