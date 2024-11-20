AWARD-winning drama group Off Centre Theatre bring another wonderful comedy to Monmouth’s Savoy next week.
This time it’s the Jeremy Sams' stage play, based on the hugely popular BBC sitcom, The Good Life.
The well-loved characters (not forgetting Geraldine the goat!), get themselves in and out of scrapes – some old, some new, all hilarious.
When Tom and Barbara Good decide to exchange the pressures of the rat race for an alternative, more sustainable way of living, they set about turning their suburban home in Surbiton into a model of self- sufficiency.
They grow their own fruit and veg, keep livestock in the garden, make their own clothes, and even generate their own electricity from manure... sound like anyone you know in Monmouth?
It's the good life for them – but not for Margo and Jerry Leadbetter, their next door neighbours who are less than impressed, and desperately try to maintain the Surbiton/suburbian status quo.
Literally digging into issues that resonate now more than ever, The Good Life is a witty reimagining of a television classic, with a welly-full of laughs.
Susannah Adams plays Barbara, Matthew Bryant is Tom, Paula Brady is Margo and Scott Hazledine is Jerry.
Steve Banner plays Sir, Gay Rogers is Felicity, Stephen James is Harry/policeman, Caroline Pearce is milkwoman/Marg, Tony Wells is Dr Joe and Lyn Tanner plays Mary.
The show is directed by Tom Rigby, and produced by Stuart MacFarlane, with Tony Wells in the role of stage manager, Jenny Weston handling props and Chris Robertson the stage designer.
Monmouth’s OCT enjoys a big local following, as demonstrated by the box office-busting audiences for their recent productions, so be sure to book tickets.
It has received awards for its performances over many years having staged over 130 productions since 1986.
The Good Life is on Thursday and Friday, November 28 and 29 at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee on November 30 at 2.30pm
Go to https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/theatre/ or visit the Savoy box office for tickets, and for more details see www.offcentretheatre.org.uk