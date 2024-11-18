LOCAL actor, writer and director, Dan McGowan, is bringing his acclaimed one-man performance of ‘A Christmas Carol’ to Usk and Llanover in December.
Daniel, who is now director of film for HiJinks theatre company in Cardiff, adapted the story for a one-man presentation over 10 years ago, when he first brought it to Usk after performances in London.
He said, ‘With so much art, literature and live performances of music and drama happening at The Retreat in Llanover, I was approached to bring this show there for the run-up to Christmas. It then seemed like a good idea to also perform it in the library of The Sessions House in Usk.’
He went on, ‘Both venues are highly atmospheric and lend themselves to the sort of drawing-room storytelling that Dickens himself would do. Both places will be candlelit performances, which are partly read and partly acted. There will be festive food to buy before the performance at The Retreat, and mulled wine and mince pies will be served at the Sessions House.’
The shows are being produced by Saron Publishers, who are based in Monmouthshire and who host monthly events at The Retreat.
‘A Christmas Carol’ will take place at The Retreat, Llanover, on Friday December 6, and at the Sessions House in Usk on Saturday December 7, both starting at 7.30pm.