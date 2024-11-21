SUMMER 2025 will see Monmouthshire’s Caldicot Castle join the ranks of other prestigious historic fortresses around the UK who play host to successful festivals.
Summer Nights at Caldicot Castle will see top bands Razorlight, The Levellers and Squeeze headline three days of music at the start of next August.
The new outdoor music brand will bring the royalty of world music to Wales, hosted within the majestic landscape of the castle and nestled under the crystalline stars of the Welsh sky.
Plus, the new music series pledges to give new and local talent slots on the lineup, as it opens up the performance stage to the cream of burgeoning Welsh artists to support the headline icons on the first two nights of the festival series.
“The grandeur of Caldicot Castle deserves its time in the spotlight,” said series creator Pablo Janczur.
“In 2023, audiences enjoyed a sold-out show with Noel Gallagher and the High-Flying Birds, hot-footed this year with successful shows with Ministry of Sound Ibiza Classical and The Stranglers.
“Now, due to public demand, we’ve created the ‘Summer Nights at Caldicot Castle’ music series, bringing bespoke world-class shows there.”
The resplendent grounds of the 12th century Caldicot Castle, which has also hosted shows by the likes of Status Quo and Little Mix, will transform into a stage for some of the UK’s most iconic bands, as indie, rock, new wave and punk invade the turrets of the grand Welsh bastion.
Kicking off on Friday, August 1, are chart-toppers Razorlight, who had a 2006 No 1 with America, supported by Jamie Webster and Merthyr’s Public Order.
Saturday, August 2, then sees One Way Of Life anarcho-punk folk rockers The Levellers, backed by Pop Will Eat Itself, local Caldicot favourites Rusty Shackle who have headlined the castle before, and Dactyl Terra.
And on Sunday, August 3, pop maestros Squeeze will be singing timeless classics like Black Coffee in Bed, Another Nail in My Heart, Labelled With Love and Up the Junction, supported by Badly Drawn Boy.
Where possible the organisers are providing a platform for new and established Welsh bands to perform over the weekend.
Tickets are on sale at https://myticket.co.uk/artists/caldicot-summer-nights