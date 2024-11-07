THIS December, take a festive step back in time at Llwyn Celyn, one of Wales' most historic and beautifully restored buildings, for a weekend of celebrations you won't want to miss.
The Landmark Trust is throwing open the doors of this Grade-I listed gem in the Black Mountains for a special Festive Open Days event on Saturday 7 – Sunday 8 December 2024. Whether you're a history buff, a Christmas enthusiast, or simply in search of a unique way to kick off the holiday season, this free event promises something for everyone.
Llwyn Celyn is no ordinary house. Built in 1420-21, the property is one of the most remarkable late-medieval houses still standing in Wales.
It’s impressive survival through centuries of history is nothing short of extraordinary, especially considering it was on the verge of collapse when the Landmark Trust took on its restoration.
After a £4.2 million overhaul—partly funded by National Lottery players—this historic treasure has been brought back to life, preserving its stunning 17th-century features, including intricately carved doorways and high-status details suggesting it may have once been home to an important figure, perhaps even the Prior of Llanthony Priory.
But Llwyn Celyn isn’t just a relic of the past—it’s also a living, breathing piece of history you can experience up close.
Since reopening in 2018, the house has become a popular self-catering holiday destination, allowing guests to stay in a property that has barely changed since the 17th century.
If the house’s history isn’t enough to entice you, the weekend will also feature a host of festive activities that add to the charm of this magical location. The Landmark Trust has packed the weekend with something for every age, making it the perfect family outing or a unique way to get into the holiday spirit.
On Saturday, December 7, get creative at a wreath-making workshop hosted by a local florist. These ticketed sessions will teach you how to make your own festive wreath to take home, giving you a truly hands-on experience in this enchanting setting.
On Sunday, December 8, food lovers will want to swing by the restored farmhouse kitchen, where The Abergavenny Baker will be whipping up mouthwatering festive bread bakes. This free, drop-in activity will fill the air with the delicious smells of Christmas, and you can sample some of the finest seasonal treats the region has to offer.
Beyond the hands-on activities, visitors will have the chance to explore the rich history of Llwyn Celyn. From the house’s role in the aftermath of the Owain Glyn Dŵr uprising to its fascinating restoration journey—documented by Channel 4’s ‘£4 Million Restoration: Historic House Rescue’—the weekend offers a rare opportunity to connect with the past in a setting that feels both intimate and grand.
While the event is free, pre-booking is recommended for certain activities, particularly the wreath-making workshops. To reserve your spot or learn more about the event, visit the Landmark Trust’s website via https://www.landmarktrust.org.uk/news-and-events/upcoming-events/llwyn-celyn-festive-open-days-2024/