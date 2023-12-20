The season boasts some high-quality comedy including TV’s Rosie Jones, the popular Abergavenny Comedy Club presents Aberlaugh @ The Borough hosted by local comic Huw Davies alongside headliner Nick Page and the ever-popular Miles Jupp ends the season in style.
The classical music programme is impressive this Spring as we welcome pianist Noah Zhou, the legendary Catrin Finch returns with a programme of Bach, Faure, Smetana and Britten and The Fidelio Trio delight audiences with a programme of Haydn, Ravel and Beethoven.
Other music acts include an evening with one of the finest acoustic and slide guitarist Martin Simpson and the Welsh comedian and singer Owen Money is back by popular demand. The popular and entertaining tributes include Lionel – The Music of Lionel Ritchie, Made In Tennessee and The Bohemians.
Families are in for a treat as the superstars of Welsh Wrestling return and People’s Theatre Company presents There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly.
Fans of talks and storytelling will be thrilled with A Warning To The Curious – Two Ghost Stories by M R James told by candlelight, Colin Sutton will reveal what it’s like to chase a serial killer in The Real Manhunter Live and the author of more than 35 critically acclaimed novels Ann Cleeves is in conversation with Alis Hawkins.
Community and amateur events complete the season including talks with Abergavenny Local History Society, a musical evening Backwards Broadway, comedy plays: Abergavenny Theatre Group–The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society Presents Macbeth and Theatre Adhoc–Now In A Minute, a half term panto Dick Whittington, and AAODS return with the musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Full details of the season and tickets can be purchased through the theatre’s website boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk and the box office 01873 850805.