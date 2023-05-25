“The Rally is unique in that it is held in a park in the centre of town,” said Rally Organiser David Hassall. “On the one hand this means that we have a tight area to work in, but on the other it means that every spare bit of ground is used. It is quite something to walk round, moving past a stage with dancing can-can girls, to tractors and vintage motor-bikes and that’s just in the first hundred yards, with cars crafts, and goodness knows what else. The show is exciting, noisy and a treat for all the senses, why don’t you make the effort to come along? You won’t be disappointed.”