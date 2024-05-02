MUSIC fans are gearing up for the annual Devauden Festival on the May Spring Bank Holiday weekend.
Described on the BBC as 'where Glastonbury meets the Vicar of Dibley', the super friendly laid-back event near Chepstow runs over three days from Friday to Sunday, May 24-26.
Celtic rockers Skerryvore from Scotland, three-time winners of Scotland’s ‘Live Act of the Year’, will be Friday night's headliners, followed by Bristol's 2022 'Reggae Album of the Year' winners, Laid Blak, on Saturday.
And rounding things off in the headline slot on Sunday are Monmouthshire favourites Rusty Shackle, winners of the Wales' Folk Favourites crown at the Wales Folk Awards.
The event on fields overlooking the Anghidi Valley is organised by the village's Hood Memorial Hall with profits supporting the hall.
Festival director Jeremy Horton said: "With five stages, there’s music to suit everyone and this year we're making more changes to enhance the non-music parts of the festival – the site layout, crafts, kids' area, food traders and the camping experience."
Also on the bill this year will be Guinea master musician N’famady Kouyaté, who relocated to Wales in 2019 and scooped the 2023 Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition.