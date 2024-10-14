FEATURING some of the 80s most popular hits, Mayhem Youth Theatre Group will be performing the lively and popular musical Footloose next week.
Based on the 1984 film of the same name which made household names of Kevin Bacon, John Lithgow and Sarah Jessica Parker, and featuring Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out For A Hero, Deniece Williams' Let's Hear It For The Boy, and Kenny Logins' Footloose itself, the musical tells the story of streetwise youngster Ren McCormack, who leaves the bright lights of Chicago’s dancehalls to move with his mother to the small community of Bomont.
There, he's shocked to learn that influential preacher Reverend Shaw Moore has banned dancing due to a tragedy in the town .
Ren enlists the support of the Preacher's daughter Ariel and local hillbilly Willard and starts a campaign to overturn the ban and let the community heal itself.
Artistic director Andrew Griffiths says of the show at Haberdashers Monmouth's Prep School Hall (formerly Monmouth School for Girls, NP25 5XT): "Footloose the Musical is a must for anyone that's a fan of 1980s music.
"It's probably one of the most dance-orientated shows the group has done, but the youngsters have risen to the challenge.
"Their commitment is incredible. Some characters have to rollerskate. You only have to mention it once and the youngsters just go away and learn how to do it.
"They’ve all worked hard to bring you this vibrant show and we really hope that Monmouth will come out to support them and give them the audience they deserve.
"The iconic soundtrack packed full of hits will be bought to life by a very experienced cast, a live band and a set. You won’t be disappointed."
Mayhem is a local volunteer-run youth theatre group with over 65 active members in junior and senior groups.
They recently made the national Noda (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) magazine through their work encouraging and mentoring youngsters in backstage skills as well as performance, such as stage directing, choreographing, stage managing and being part of a supervised backstage crew.
Footloose though will see a first for Mayhem when 13-year-old drummer Louis James plays alongside the show's band of professional musicians.
Tickets for Footloose (Thursday-Saturday, October 24-26, 7.15pm) are £10 adults and £6 U16s and Over-65s, available from Handyman House, online at Ticketsource and on the door.