The hard-working team of rangers at Llandegfedd Lake have been busy in their workshop handcrafting an array of wooden creations and making sure they’re ready for the arrival of Santa Claus himself.
With prices ranging from £5 to £50, visitors can wander through the Christmas Ranger Craft Hut and pick from an enchanting snowy village scene, charming sheep and robins, boats, a pirate ship, and even a lighthouse.
Anyone can simply arrive at Llandegfedd Lake with the bespoke gifts available every day between 9am - 4pm in the visitor centre.
The man himself is also set to make an appearance at Llandegfedd Lake before taking to the skies on Christmas Eve.
Santa Claus will be at the lake on Saturday November 29, Saturday December 6th and Sunday December 7th for his annual Festive Feast & Grotto event.
Then end the day by popping into Lakeview Café to enjoy a hot drink and cake, or stop for lunch. Open 9am – 4pm. Christmas closure: 1pm on 24 December, closed 25, 26 December and 1 January.
