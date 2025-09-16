LLANGATTOCK Ploughing Match and Show returns this coming Sunday 21st September and will be held on a site just outside Raglan at The Mardy Farm, Llandenny.
The ploughing competitions will be the focal point of the day with classes for heavy horses and all vintages of tractor and plough as well as more modern machinery.
There will be a homecraft tent with competitions for cakes, fruit and veg, handicrafts, photography and art. There are similar competitions for children and entries can be taken for children’s classes up to 11.00 a.m. on the day.
The ring will be back and will feature a display of vintage and classic tractors and military vehicles. There will be lots to do including a fun dog show, sheep competitions and children’s activities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.