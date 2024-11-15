MUSIC lovers will be able to travel the world and launch into space at Monmouth Orchestra’s Christmas Concert next month.
The orchestra will take you to Wales with Gwyl Nadog by local composer and orchestra member, Ken Hunt, South America with Fiesta Argentina and Tico Tico and to outer space with the theme to Star Trek.
There will be plenty of Christmas music too with Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Festival and Vaughan Williams’ Christmas.
And another member of the orchestra, bassoonist Jane Pelham, has composed a new piece Angel Mobile which will be performed for the first time at the concert.
The concert is at 4pm on Sunday, December 1 at St Nicholas Church in Trellech.
Tickets cost £8 for adults (under 16s free) and will be available on the door.
There will also be a retiring collection for Velindre Hospital.
Monmouth Concert Orchestra consists of amateur musicians from Ross-on-Wye, Chepstow, Abergavenny, Raglan, the Forest of Dean and Monmouth.
It meets once a fortnight during term times and is always keen to hear from potential new players.
Its members range from 18 to 80 and there are no auditions, although players are usually Grade V standard or above.
Find out more about the orchestra at www.monmouthorchestra.co.uk