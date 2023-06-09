FOLLOWING on from its record-breaking production of “The Hollow”, Monmouth’s award-winning drama group Off Centre is set to stage the hilarious play from the classic 1990s TV comedy series, “The Vicar of Dibley”.
The staid and sleepy Oxfordshire village of Dibley, is taken aback by the arrival of a young, and rather vivacious woman, in the form of Geraldine Grainger, who has been appointed as their new Vicar.
This was not what the quirky Parish Council committee expected - as described by one of their number – “a babe with a magnificent bosom and a bob cut!”
Geraldine, played in the hit series by Dawn French, remains steadfast in her principles despite the indifference shown by committee chair, David Horton, a pompous, opinionated, millionaire divorcee who rigidly holds onto his traditional values and the status quo.
The new vicar is “assisted”, by the lovable and sensitive, but completely ditsy Verger, Alice Tinker, who consistently fails to get any of Geraldine’s jokes.
Alice, and David’s equally vacant son, Hugo, have yearnings for each other and romance blossoms, if somewhat chaotically!
The play is a real audience pleaser, and full of hilarity, and is being performed at Monmouth Savoy from next Thursday to Saturday (June 15-17, 7:30 pm)
OCT has a strong following, and tickets are selling well, so book soon via Monmouth Savoy Theatre's website or visit the box office in Church Street, Monmouth.
The stage play of “The Vicar of Dibley” is by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter and is adapted from the original TV series by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer, with kind permission of Tiger Aspect Productions
Off Centre Theatre is a Monmouth-based group, which has staged over 130 productions since 1986.
See www.offcentretheatre.org.uk or contact Tony Summers on 07809 379231