THE Abergavenny Folk , Blues and Country Music Club has announced its next meeting.
The meeting will take place Tuesday, March 11, at 8pm in The Hen and Chickens, Abergavenny.
Monthly meetings will continue on the second Tuesday of every month. It is purely acoustic, traditional and contemporary.
A spokesperson said: “Everyone is welcome, you don’t have to be a player just come along and join in the fun and be entertained by a wide choice of music and verse, performed by excellent strummers , fiddlers, pickers, pluckers and poets!”
More information about the group can be found online or via social media. Anybody hoping for more information about the meetings can contact Graham Harris on 01873 852 108.