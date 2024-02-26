There’s a treat in store for residents of Abergavenny and beyond as the town gears up for a brand new Spring Food Fair.
Taking place on Saturday, March 9 (10am-4pm) at the historic St Mary’s Priory and Tithe Barn, this family-friendly affair is your chance to explore the best fresh produce and artisanal delights from Monmouthshire and the surrounding area. Free entry for all.
Celebrate the flavours of the season! From meeting local growers and producers to sampling delectable treats, the Spring Food Fair is all about buying local and supporting the community.
As well as shopping for seasonal staple foods and signing up to innovative box schemes, you can enjoy live music, engaging talks, and activities for children.
There will be 25 exhibitors and street food vendors including Sugarloaf Catering, Queen Bee Honey Co, Dell Vineyard, Monnow Valley Cider, Black Welsh Lamb, The Crafty Pickle (live fermented foods), Langtons Farm, The Rebel Crumble, Hello Good Pie and Monmouthshire Fayre.
Talks are to feature throughout the day. Liz Knight of Forage Fine Foods will share tips on seasonal foraging and how to cook your finds; and local producers, growers and community groups will also share what they do and how this feeds into the creation of a vibrant, sustainable, profitable, and healthy county-wide eco-system.
Family focused sessions include storyteller Marcus Pibworth weaving his magic with ‘Springtime Stories’–a mix of traditional tales, myth and personal stories. There will also be hands-on children’s craft sessions led by local eco-artist Lauren Youngs, using seasonal natural materials.
Live music will include swing and blues vibes with acappela group The Hollywells, Cân y Fenni (a local choir led by the award-winning songwriter and composer Tanya Walker), Kate Iya (solo with guitar) whose songs explore themes of landscape, spirituality and folklore; and up and coming band, Third Man, who play originals with a punk edge.
This event–a collaboration between the Abergavenny Food Festival and Monmouthshire County Council–is made possible by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Food Resilience Programme, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering a robust and sustainable local food system.
This Spring Food Fair takes place on just one day, but it serves as a showcase for the year-round food story of Monmouthshire. So see this event as an introduction. Do your weekly shop. Taste something new. Talk to some brilliant producers. And while you’re doing all that, take in the great atmosphere. Play your part in helping the people behind the county’s remarkable food offering grow new shoots and thrive.
Mark your calendar for 9th March. See the full line-up and schedule of timed events at www.abergavennyfoodfestival.com and follow Abergavenny Food Festival and Monmouthshire County Council on social media.