The Borough Theatre’s Autumn 2024 programme is jam-packed full of shows, concerts and events to suit all tastes and ages.
Drama enthusiasts are well catered for this season: the ever-popular Black Rat Productions are back this time performing The Three Musketeers, audiences will be taken on a rollercoaster of emotions with Danny Mellor’s one-man play Undermined which is inspired by the accounts of miners from the 1984 Miners’ Strike, Lighthouse Theatre stage a Welsh noir novel O Little Town of Aberystwyth and the Olivier award winner Guy Masterson vividly brings to life the characters in his one-man play A Christmas Carol.
M6 Theatre Company return to entertainment young people and their families with their fantastical productions A Tiger’s Tale by the award-winning playwright Mike Kenny.
Classical Music connoisseurs are in for a treat as Noriko Ogawa – The Romantic Piano performs a programme of Beethoven, Debussy and Chopin, The Fibonacci Quartet – Vienna and The Bohemia present a programme including Beethoven and Schubert and Maria Gilicel & George Todica – Kreutzer Sonata’s programme includes Mozart & Beethoven.
Other music events include tribute acts such as The Elton John Show, What Now My Love? A Tribute to Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, Back to Bacharach The History of Rock, From Gold to Rio, Buddy Holly & The Cricketers, Oh What A Night, Barry Steele presents The Roy Orbison Story, Electrik Live Orchestra, Christmas with Elvis and by popular demand three nights of Talon – The best of Eagles.
The multi award-winning Welsh super band Calan return for an evening of fine folk music. Enjoy and evening of Blues drenched clarinet-driven 1920s jazz with London’s hard-swinging vintage jazz band The Dime Notes and say farewell to Maddy Prior & The Carnival Band as they perform their last ever Carols & Capers event.
Mid Wales Opera return with Leoncavallo’s legendary operatic thriller Pagliacci or Clowns followed by a cabaret of popular and entertaining musical items.
Laugh your way through dark winter evenings with the popular Aber Laugh @ the Borough and Radio 4 favourite Mitch Benn.
The local independent bookstore Bookish is co-hosting 3 book talks – best-selling crime writer Peter James discusses his new book One of Us is Dead, Jay Rayner talks to Tim Hayward about his new cookery book Nights Out At Home and Tom Parker-Bowles will talk to Matt Tebbutt about his book Cooking and the Crown.
The local community groups complete the season with AAODS Juniors’ version of the beloved tale The Wizard of Oz, Forget Me Not Productions present a concert of songs from the musicals West End Wonders, Abergavenny Star Players are back with the enchanting Rogers & Hammerstein’s musical Carousel. Abergavenny Local History Society host two talks, Martin Papworth’s talk about The Chedworth Manor mosaic and Peter Wakelin’s talk on David Jones and the Llanthony Valley. This year Abergavenny Flower Arrangement Society’s demonstration is A Natural Christmas with Angela Turner and following a 5-year break, Abergavenny’s amateur theatre community makes a welcome return to the Borough with its not so traditional Welcome to Christmas.
Tickets and more information can be found on the theatre’s website boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk or telephone the box office 01873 850805.