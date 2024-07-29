The local community groups complete the season with AAODS Juniors’ version of the beloved tale The Wizard of Oz, Forget Me Not Productions present a concert of songs from the musicals West End Wonders, Abergavenny Star Players are back with the enchanting Rogers & Hammerstein’s musical Carousel. Abergavenny Local History Society host two talks, Martin Papworth’s talk about The Chedworth Manor mosaic and Peter Wakelin’s talk on David Jones and the Llanthony Valley. This year Abergavenny Flower Arrangement Society’s demonstration is A Natural Christmas with Angela Turner and following a 5-year break, Abergavenny’s amateur theatre community makes a welcome return to the Borough with its not so traditional Welcome to Christmas.