With an eclectic range of literary interests, Usk author Godfrey Brangham entertained the audience at the recent launch of his latest book, ‘A Time It Was… and other tales’, a delightful set of short stories just right for reading on a winter’s evening by the fire.
Although encouraged by his father to study the sciences, Godfrey always had a love of literature and poetry from a young age, and throughout his career as a pharmacist wrote prolifically on a number of subjects, from short stories to books such as ‘Hangings and hangmen at Usk Prison’ and ‘Arthur Machen Selected Letters.’
At the launch, held at the Hub in Maryport Street, Usk, Godfrey answered questions from fellow Usk author Julie McGowan, ‘But he needed little encouragement,’ she said, ‘to expand on each question with a humorous anecdote or an interesting peek into the inspiration he finds for his writing.’
Like many writers, Godfrey is a great ‘people-watcher’ and observer of human behaviour. ‘Many of the stories in ‘A Time it Was’ came about because of characters I have met over the years who stayed in my mind,’ he said, ‘sometimes intermingled with everyday events that nevertheless can change what happens to people.’
The collection certainly has a nostalgic quality to some of the stories, with others having a surprising twist or almost supernatural feel to them.
‘A Time It Was’ is published by local company Saron Publishers and is available to buy via Amazon, priced at £7.99. It can also be purchased at the Book Haven at Sprokwobbles café in Bridge Street, Usk, and at The Retreat café in Llanover.