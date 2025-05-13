Usk CO-OP on Bridge Street is currently under refurbishment and has installed a pop-up shop for customers to get their daily essentials whilst the shop is temporarily closed.
The Weatherhead Group who are the main contractors which are carrying out the refurbishment have stated that the aim of the project is to improve the stores refrigeration capability and the overall feeling of the store.
However, because the supermarket is temporarily closed a new pop-up shop is put into place for the time being.
The pop-up will be available from May 12 until July 1 from 8am until 8pm in the car park next to the store.
In the first week of the refurbishment there will be many removals, in weeks two, three and four strengthening works to flooring, structural works and removing supporting walls, roof works and tidying the outside of the store.
In weeks five and six all internal structures should be completed, and the external plant area should be complete. Deliveries will be a main part of this week as well as installing kiosk counters, air conditioning and electricals.
In week seven which is the final phase of the project, delivery and new installation of shelving, new fridge cases, refrigeration back-ups, new storage and bakery, office and enhanced IT electrical and alarm systems.
In week eight Weatherhead will be removing all their equipment which they used on site like skips.
Lorries with deliveries of new stock will begin to arrive back to the store on the Tuesday, and Co-op staff will begin to prepare for the official opening of the store on the Friday July 4.
The latest work is the latest of what seems to be a large investment in Usk, following the organisation’s backing of the Usk in Bloom group and its commitment to planting trees in the town.