Gardener’s in Gwent are in for a real treat this spring and summer with the promise of multiple family friendly events and several new gardens opening for the first time under the National Garden Scheme (NGS).
The NGS has become the UK’s best loved charitable open garden scheme and provides gardeners of all levels and abilities the chance to have a sneak peek at some of the country's best private gardens.
Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, NGS are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK with Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Parkinson’s UK, The Queen’s Nursing Institute and Carers Trust being some of the main beneficiaries.
Not only do they offer great insights on garden design, planting schemes, growing fruit and veg, composting but visitors also have the chance to chat with the owners, where you can usually get a nice cup of tea and cake as well, making them the perfect day out.
Foraging and Veg growing workshops are also now available with the NGS.
This year the NGS has partnered with some horticulture experts who are hosting two workshops in Gwent in April.
These exclusive events are held in private gardens and for small groups making them the perfect opportunity to gain great hints and tips from horticultural experts.
On Saturday, April 20, visitors will have the opportunity to visit the Vegetable Garden at Highfield Farm in Goytre, Gwent.
Budding and aspiring gardeners will learn about vegetable cultivation using the “no dig” system; from seed sowing, planting, pest and disease control and harvesting.
The tutor is Dean Peckett who is an accomplished horticulturist with 20 years experience at RHS Wisley and RHS Harlow Carr and other extensive experience.
The workshop runs 10am - 1pm and costs £35 per person, visitors are asked to wear suitable outdoor clothes and footwear.
Following this, on Friday, April 26 there is a Garden and Meadow Foraging event at Bryngwyn Farm, Raglan.
Be part of a small group for a springtime foraging walk with Rob Judson of Wild Food Uk a foraging instructor and medical doctor. Spring is the perfect time to be outside in nature and what could be more nurturing for your mind and soul than time out learning about foraging.
With homemade refreshments, a foraged lunch and home made cake you are in for a real treat for the taste buds. The workshop runs from 11am - 2pm and costs £60 per person including lunch and refreshments.
To book a place and find full details of both events www.https://ngs.org.uk/product-category/tickets/gardening-workshops/
For further information on for details of gardens open in July - September visit www.ngs.org.uk or contact Gilly Jenks details via [email protected].