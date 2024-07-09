The countdown is edging closer to Saturday, July 20 when Llangynidr will opens its doors to one of the best run and most fun small festivals in the beautiful Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.
SummerSounds24 – Llangynidr Music Festival will take place on July 20 between 12 midday and 11pm at Llangynidr Village Hall Playing Fields (NP8 1LS).
Building on the great feedback from last year, things have become bigger and better with a larger stage, more lighting and “pumped-up” volume.
The inclement weather last year did hamper sound and stressed the sound engineers, but they’ve come back fighting.
Last year’s successful festival helped fund the new children's playground.
More children's inflatables have been added this year and with the return of the crazy characters it will add to the truly family fun feel of the festival.
The village hall charity is now looking to both improve access to the playing fields as well as keep the hall hire pricing at the current low rates - reinvesting any profit back into the community.
This year also marks the launch of the exclusive SummerSounds Pale Ale - only available on festival day - as well as many other reasonably priced refreshments and food, all available throughout the day.
The much loved Black Rat Effect and the superb James Oliver Band both return, with The Ronaldos, Head Gardeners, Copertinas and Mansel all new to the festival and joining in the fun - amongst others, including guest celebrity DJ, former Welsh international rugby star Josh Navidi.
12-piece Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band is the headline act and will close out the festival - what is sure to be a stunning day of music and fun against the beautiful backdrop of the national park.
With ample parking available, you can pay in advance via Ticketsource (SummerSounds24) for single day or family tickets, or evening tickets only, as well as pay on the gate on the day.
So come on over to Llangynidr on July 20 for what’s bound to be a stunning day of live music and a whole lot of fun with family and friends.