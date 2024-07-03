The Spooky Men's Chorale are proud to announce full details of their 2024 UK tour, with 30 gigs including Abergavenny, Wickham, Sidmouth and Cropredy Festivals, as well as shows at many classic venues like London's Union Chapel, and Queen's Hall Edinburgh. They will also be proudly clutching copies of their latest album, “We'll give it a go”.
With 10 sell-out UK tours and 6 highly-acclaimed albums under their belts, the Spooky Men’s Chorale continue to thrill an ever-growing international fanbase with their own unique combination of Georgian songs, beautiful ballads, ridiculous covers, and a swag of hilarious originals.
They first emerged blinking-eyed from the Blue Mountains of New South Wales in 2001. Armed with no more than their voices and an ill-matched set of hats, the Spooky Men have since built a cult following stretching across the globe. Their extraordinary combination of deadpan delivery and heart-stopping harmonies thrills theatre and festival audiences alike, garnering rapturous reviews.
Having had extensive airplay from the likes of Cerys Matthews (Radio 6), Mark Radcliffe (Radio 2), In Tune (Radio 3) and Front Row (Radio 4), recent UK tours have seen the Spooks perform at WOMAD, Edinburgh and Sidmouth festivals, smashing headline spots to audiences in their thousands.
Equally loved for their musical brilliance as for their absurdly joyful take on your favourite song, as well as a vast catalogue of both tender and ridiculous originals, the Spooky Men’s Chorale can only be fully understood live.
They will be headed for Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre on July, 29. Tickets are available to purchase via the Borough Theatre’s website: https://boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/shows/spooky-mens-chorale/
THE SPOOKY MEN'S CHORALE UK TOUR 2024
JUNE
Fri 28 - SHOREHAM, Ropetackle
Sat 29 - BASINGSTOKE, Haymarket
Sun 30 - OXFORD, Olivier Theatre
JULY
Tue 2 - BURY ST EDMUNDS, The Apex
Wed 3 - MILTON KEYNES, Stables
Thur 4 - NOTTINGHAM, Lakeside Arts
Fri 5 - WIRKSWORTH, Town Hall
Sat 6 – LOUTH, St James' Church
Mon 8 – BIRMINGHAM St Paul's Church
Tue 9 - SHEFFIELD, Leadmill
Wed 10 - MANCHESTER, The Stoller Hall
Thur 11 - KENDAL, Brewery Arts
Fri 12 - EDINBURGH, Assembly Rooms
Sat 13 – GLASGOW MacIntosh Church Queen's Cross
Sun 14 - HEXHAM, Queens Hall
Wed 24 - WORCESTER, The Swan
Thur 25 - LIVERPOOL, St Georges Hall
Fri 26 - LUDLOW, Assembly Rooms
Sat 27 - WARWICK FOLK FESTIVAL
Sun 28 - CARDIFF, Acapela
Mon 29 - ABERGAVENNY, Borough Theatre
Wed 31 - CARMARTHEN, Lyric
AUGUST
Thur 1 - BATH, Komedia
Fri 2 - WICKHAM FESTIVAL
Sat 3 - LONDON, Union Chapel
Sun 4 - DORCHESTER, Hardye Theatre
Mon 5 to Wed 7 - SIDMOUTH FOLK FESTIVAL
Thur 8 - STROUD, Subscription Rooms
Fri 9 - FAIRPORT'S CROPREDY CONVENTION