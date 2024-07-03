The Spooky Men's Chorale are proud to announce full details of their 2024 UK tour, with 30 gigs including Abergavenny, Wickham, Sidmouth and Cropredy Festivals, as well as shows at many classic venues like London's Union Chapel, and Queen's Hall Edinburgh. They will also be proudly clutching copies of their latest album, “We'll give it a go”.

With 10 sell-out UK tours and 6 highly-acclaimed albums under their belts, the Spooky Men’s Chorale continue to thrill an ever-growing international fanbase with their own unique combination of Georgian songs, beautiful ballads, ridiculous covers, and a swag of hilarious originals.

They first emerged blinking-eyed from the Blue Mountains of New South Wales in 2001. Armed with no more than their voices and an ill-matched set of hats, the Spooky Men have since built a cult following stretching across the globe. Their extraordinary combination of deadpan delivery and heart-stopping harmonies thrills theatre and festival audiences alike, garnering rapturous reviews.

Having had extensive airplay from the likes of Cerys Matthews (Radio 6), Mark Radcliffe (Radio 2), In Tune (Radio 3) and Front Row (Radio 4), recent UK tours have seen the Spooks perform at WOMAD, Edinburgh and Sidmouth festivals, smashing headline spots to audiences in their thousands.

Equally loved for their musical brilliance as for their absurdly joyful take on your favourite song, as well as a vast catalogue of both tender and ridiculous originals, the Spooky Men’s Chorale can only be fully understood live.

They will be headed for Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre on July, 29. Tickets are available to purchase via the Borough Theatre’s website: https://boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/shows/spooky-mens-chorale/

THE SPOOKY MEN'S CHORALE UK TOUR 2024

JUNE

Fri 28 - SHOREHAM, Ropetackle

Sat 29 - BASINGSTOKE, Haymarket

Sun 30 - OXFORD, Olivier Theatre

JULY

Tue 2 - BURY ST EDMUNDS, The Apex

Wed 3 - MILTON KEYNES, Stables

Thur 4 - NOTTINGHAM, Lakeside Arts

Fri 5 - WIRKSWORTH, Town Hall

Sat 6 – LOUTH, St James' Church

Mon 8 – BIRMINGHAM St Paul's Church

Tue 9 - SHEFFIELD, Leadmill

Wed 10 - MANCHESTER, The Stoller Hall

Thur 11 - KENDAL, Brewery Arts

Fri 12 - EDINBURGH, Assembly Rooms

Sat 13 – GLASGOW MacIntosh Church Queen's Cross

Sun 14 - HEXHAM, Queens Hall

Wed 24 - WORCESTER, The Swan

Thur 25 - LIVERPOOL, St Georges Hall

Fri 26 - LUDLOW, Assembly Rooms

Sat 27 - WARWICK FOLK FESTIVAL

Sun 28 - CARDIFF, Acapela

Mon 29 - ABERGAVENNY, Borough Theatre

Wed 31 - CARMARTHEN, Lyric

AUGUST

Thur 1 - BATH, Komedia

Fri 2 - WICKHAM FESTIVAL

Sat 3 - LONDON, Union Chapel

Sun 4 - DORCHESTER, Hardye Theatre

Mon 5 to Wed 7 - SIDMOUTH FOLK FESTIVAL

Thur 8 - STROUD, Subscription Rooms

Fri 9 - FAIRPORT'S CROPREDY CONVENTION